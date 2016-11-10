It's all about the little lucky ducks

LITTLE DUCKY: Trinity Neumann loves the ducklings and visits them every week.

ANOTHER couple of familiar faces at the Warwick Pig and Calf Sale every week are Trinity Neumann (almost four years of age) and her aunt Les-leigh Hurley.

And every week, they're in the same spot, right near the ducklings.

Miss Hurley said Trinity was looking for another birdcage today.

"She's got a budgie and wants another cage for it,” she said.

"We have a duck at home, and two budgies.

"We usually come down to have a look around and see what's on offer and to try and convince Mum to let me buy another duck.”

Miss Hurley said Trinity loves the ducks.

"She spends her whole time here just sitting and looking at them,” she said.

"We paid $5 for our very first one and they gave her on for free.

"She bid on a pig too once, accidentally, she put her hand up while they were auctioning.”

Miss Hurley said they'd be back next week.

"My uncle is selling some chooks, so we'll be here.”