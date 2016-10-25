It's all horses for courses

STOCK MAN: Geoff Grant oversees the campdraft as competition gets under way.

ONE man who is really glad the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft is here is Geoff Grant.

Sure it might be a busy week ahead at the showgrounds but for Geoff in his role as campdraft chairman of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, the hard work has mostly been done.

"It's been pretty hectic the last few weeks,” he said.

"People are expecting me to be stressed today but we've got there now, it's all done, we can relax a bit.

"It's time to sit back, watch it happen and enjoy the competition.

"Hopefully it'll all run smoothly and there won't be too many issues, but if there are we've got a great committee here to fix anything that pops up.”

Mr Grant said the campdrafting events made for a busy week.

"We're kicking off at 5am in the morning and don't get done until about 8.30pm-9pm,” he said.

"We got somewhere around 500 individual riders and by the end of the campdrafting runs and finals, we'll have seen around 3000 runs.

"That's over the five different draft competitions as well as the competition for the top riders.”

Mr Grant said he had always been around horses, growing up on the family farm at Maryvale and now on his own at Freestone.

"I got into campdrafting after school,” he said.

"It was a good way to unwind and have some fun after mustering, also a good chance to test and hone your horsemanship skills as well.

"I was away from the sport for a while there but got back into it when my daughter started with the pony club about 10 years ago.

"We thought if we're going to be carting her horses and gear around we might as well make a family thing of it.”

Mr Grant said the sport requires a lot of skill and can occasionally be dangerous.

"My best friend broke his leg in one of the early runs this morning, that's his tournament over,” he said.

"It happened in the cutout yard, the horse moved back quickly to corner a beast and lost balance, falling backward and rolling on him.

"Those horse are an easy 400kg plus weight. They're not light.”

The cutout yard is where the beast is selected and separated from the herd to be drafted and Mr Grant said there's a skill in this process.

"You want to choose a beast that responds to the horse, that will turn away from you, this gives an idication that you'll be able to get it to do what you want out in the arena.”