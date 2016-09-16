Long-serving Warwick paramedic gets into Ambulance Week

WARWICK'S longest- serving paramedic will today be honoured after 40 years on the job.



Greg Hardy, who has been the officer-in-charge of Warwick station for the past 24 years, will receive an award in Brisbane for four decades of service.



"I started out as a cadet in 1975 and worked in Mt Garnet, Innisfail, Moura, Mt Larcom and Toogoolawah before coming to Warwick in 1992," he said.



"Over that time I've seen a major advancement in the skills and technologies the QAS employs, such as defibrillators, IV therapy, pain relief and general patient care."



Mr Hardy said Warwick had been good to him.



"People have always been very supportive and warm towards the Warwick station and its staff.



"It's a very stable town and a perfect location, great for families.



"I think once you taste that Condy water, you won't want to leave."



The award will top off a busy week for Mr Hardy, who, along with paramedics across the state, has celebrated Ambulance Week.



The Warwick crew has spent the week at Rose City Shoppingworld, teaching residents the importance of learning CPR.



The CPR demonstrations were made all the more important given that in June this year, a 75-year-old woman collapsed in Rose City Shoppingworld and was revived by shoppers and shopping centre management.



Mr Hardy said learning the skill was critical.



"If you have someone who goes into cardiac arrest, the first few minutes are absolutely crucial," he said.



"So if someone can administer CPR until ambulances arrive with their defibrillators and other life-saving equipment, it's been proven to make a huge difference.



"As well as CPR demonstrations, members of our Local Ambulance Committee have been raising funds and kids have been able to have a play on Axel, our miniature ambulance."



Mr Hardy said the Warwick event was part of a state-wide initiative to recognise and raise awareness of the work the Queensland Ambulance Service does on a daily basis.



"We have 20 staff here in Warwick and average around 12 callouts per day," he said.



"Every night we have two officers on duty and another two on call at home."



Also this week across the state, the Queensland Ambulance Service will be presenting awards for service, volunteers and young hero of the year.



Mr Hardy urged locals to visit the station with any questions or concerns.



"We have an open-door policy and are always available if anybody wants to drop in."

