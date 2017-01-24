35°
Man's job goes up in flames in cruel arson attack

Molly Glassey
| 24th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
DESTROYED: The ute was dumped and burnt on the Cunningham Hwy.
DESTROYED: The ute was dumped and burnt on the Cunningham Hwy. Contributed

A WARWICK man has been stripped of his only source of income after his ute full of tools was stolen, dumped and set on fire.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said he was doing gardening work over the weekend in Yelarbon when the Ford Falcon containing vital tools and valuables was set alight. "They smashed the window," he said.

"Then they must have attempted to hot wire it, but failed.

"They pushed it down the road, lit it on fire and my livelihood was destroyed."

The 62-year-old said the ute contained more than $1000 worth of tools and equipment, including a GPS, chainsaw, clothes and electric drill.

"And I have a little good luck charm elephant from my girlfriend that was in the car," he said.

"That's gone."

The Warwick man said the tragedy extended beyond the loss of his possessions, with his beloved two-year-old shitzu Ruby traumatised by the events.

"They must have kicked her," he said.

"I was staying at the property I was doing some work at.

"I woke up around 4am in the morning and Ruby was cowering in the corner of the room.

"Usually, she'll come over to me when I call her, but she wouldn't.

"I saw the doors were open and my cigarettes were gone."

The man went outside, and noticed the trailer was removed from his ute.

"And then I saw this black shadow about 50 metres down the road," he said.

Fire crews were called to extinguish the ute shortly after midnight Saturday morning while the 62-year-old was asleep.

"Police were very helpful," he said.

"But that ute was my baby.

"I needed it for everything."

Police have since arrested and charged four teenagers over a string of break and enters in Yelarbon on Friday night.

The accused, some as young 15, are accused of breaking into the Yelarbon Post Office, Memorial Hall and State School before stealing the man's car.

Local police allege three teenage boys and a teenage girl attempted to break into the post office safe, before failing and "trashing the building".

Afterwards, police allege they broke into the Yelarbon Memorial Hall then Yelarbon State School.

"It seems they were after money," a Yelarbon police officer said.

The teenage boys are from Goondiwindi, and the teenage girl is a Yelarbon local, according to police.

The teenagers have been charged with break and enter, arson of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.

Now, the man has no other option but to walk from his industrial estate home into town.

"I got a lift back to Warwick from Yelarbon with a mate," he said.

"But I walked today, and I had to walk to a job last night in the dark."

Topics:  arson toowoomba warwick warwick business warwick community warwick people

Man's job goes up in flames in cruel arson attack

