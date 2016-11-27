Joyful carollers returning to Leslie Park

IN FINE VOICE: Warwick Choral Society performing Christmas carols at the well-attended 2015 Carols in the Park.

HEAD along to Leslie Park and enjoy some afternoon sunshine for the Warwick Carols in the Park.

Returning this year on December 11, the event will combine a classic line-up of traditional carols as well as favourite contemporary Christmas songs.

Crowd favourites Erin Hilton and Band, The Blue Violets, Emma Bell, The Warwick Choral Society and Warwick City Band will return to the stage for this year's Carols event.

Newcomers Felicity Hughes, Aliyah Enosa, Aimee Liesegang, Kristy Searson and The Fern Brothers have also been welcomed to the line-up.

Southern Downs Regional councillors Yve Stocks and Rod Kelly will be on hand to host this event, opened by Hot FM's Hamish and Gabi at 5pm.

"This is a great family event for family members of all ages, from kids to grandparents,” Cr Stocks said.

"We'll be handing out the printed song booklets for everyone to sing along to and Santa will be coming through at about 6.45 on his reindeer-drawn sleigh.

"The Rotary Club of Warwick is sponsoring the children's dress-up this year, and there will be a winner and runner-up prize in Under-5s and 5-12 age groups.”

Cr Stocks said call outs for auditions began back in August, and event organisers were excited to present a line-up of local talent.

Families are welcome to their picnic rugs and settle in for a great evening of entertainment, with plenty of food available.

Gino's wood fired pizzas, twisted potatoes, Dutch pancakes and German sausages are just some of the jolly fare on offer for the evening.

There will also be the Rotary Club of Warwick serving up hot chips, Warwick Lions Club volunteers manning the barbecue and fairy floss, ice-cream and coffee available.

Council events officer Laurine King said the organising committee was thrilled to welcome aboard sponsors to support the community event.

"We are welcoming new sponsors TAFE Queensland South West and Spano's Supa IGA along with our returning sponsors Southern Downs Auto, WIRAC, YMCA and Warwick Credit Union,” Mrs King said.

"We're grateful for their commitment to our community, which ensures a professionally staged Carols program.”

Join in the fun of Warwick Carols in the Park, running from 5-11pm on Sunday, December 11 at the Rotunda in Leslie Park.

Phone the Warwick Visitor Information Centre on 46613122 or go to the Warwick Carols in the Park Facebook page.