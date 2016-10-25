25°
Jury deliver verdict on accused child molester

Molly Glassey
| 25th Oct 2016 1:04 PM

A JURY has found a man charged with indecently touching a 14-year-old girl not guilty.

The jury took less than an hour to decide the fate of a Clifton man who was charged after the girl told police he touched her inappropriately in the shower.

The man reappeared in court this morning for he second day of the trial, with defence barrister David Jones and Crown Prosecutor Sam Bain presenting the closing arguments for their cases.

Mr Bain said the young girl who told police she had been molested in the shower, showcased a "richness" in her story telling, that could only be reflective of an experience lived.

"The dog was barking, she could hear the footsteps… even down to the text messages, she's detailed on,'  he said.

"The girl lived this event."

 The accused man scoffed when Mr Bain said he had "completely lied" in his interview.

The man's defence counsel David Jones told the jury initial police investigations had been "poor" and there was not enough to say the man did it "beyond reasonable doubt".

He noted the house was never dusted for fingerprints, neighbours were not asked if they saw the man around the house and only two of seven people the girl told about the offence were interviewed.

"We're still left with questions completely unanswered," he said.

On the first day of the trial, the jury watched a recorded interview with the victim, who claimed the man entered her home and came into the bathroom.

"I was having a shower and he was at the door asking, 'can I come in?' and I said 'no' more than once," she told the police officer.

"He started touching my back, and I had my face covered.

"I said 'go away please, I don't want you here'."

Mr Jones told the court the girl's interviews were evidence enough she was not telling the full truth.

"There are significant holes already being produced in her version," he said.

The man was free to leave court after the not guilty verdict.

Topics:  crime warwick

