Just because they love it

JUST FANTASTIC: Sophie Bartz, Barb Fogg and Sue Pulley make up some of the Just Because team.

Spend a moment getting to know the team behind Just Because

Sophie Bartz

I've been working at Just Because for two years.

I'm originally from Glen Innes and have been working as a florist for about 11 years.

I studied floristry at Goonellabah Tafe near Lismore and now live in Killarney with my partner.

I look after all of the flower arranging and bouquet making for the shop, as well as filling orders that come through by phone or online.

We provide flowers for birthdays, weddings, parties, new arrivals and many more types of occasions.

I love the job because it gives me a chance to be creative, I love handling flowers and dealing with all the customers.

My favourite flower is called stock or gillyflower, it smells amazing.

Barb Fogg

Sue (Pulley) and I have been friends for a long time, so when she took over the business I started working here with her.

Mostly I'm in the kitchen, making all the food we sell in the cafe.

We do things like open grills, quiche, cheesecake, salads, wraps, sandwiches, all the good stuff.

I usually work three days a week but am available any time if they need me.

The crepes are my favourite item on the menu, but it's all good and mostly made right here.

It's a fantastic place to work; it's a great bunch of girls and everyday we sit down as a team and have lunch together.

We have quite a few regulars as well, so it's always nice to see them and have a good laugh.

Sue Pulley

I bought Just Because in 2009. It was then, and still is, a florist, cafe and gift shop.

I am a qualified chef and saw an opportunity to get into my own business, which I'm very proud of.

Most of the items on the menu we make right here in the kitchen and our customers enjoy the homemade touch.

I think people like coming in here because it's a nice, peaceful atmosphere.

We play soothing music in the shop so it really is a relaxing place to be.

It does get pretty hectic in here some days though.

Jumpers and Jazz is a very busy time of year, which is great for the whole community and there are other special days where our flowers and services are in high demand.

I've got a great staff here with Barb and Sophie, as well as Julie and Rachel, who are away today.

I love my little shop and look forward to the future.