Katter moves motion in parliament calling for state split

Robbie Katter talking at the Rural Debt and Drought Task force team in Gympie. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

ROBBIE Katter wants to split Queensland in half. But not because he dislikes the south-east.

The Katter's Australian Party MP introduced a motion in parliament on Thursday calling for Queensland to be split in two.

The motion came after the LNP State Convention voted against a Young LNP proposal to support splitting the state at Maryborough.

Mr Katter said an independent committee should decide the potential border.

"People think this is a crazy idea because we've been living with these same boundaries for 150 years, but I think it's crazy not to challenge it,” he said.

Mr Katter said there were "cultural, social and economic” differences between north and south Queensland.

"It's important for people to realise this is not an anti-south-east sentiment. I think we're all very passionate Queenslanders and we want to see this state thrive,” he said.

"Unfortunately despite the best intentions of some of our governments who really want to help northern areas, most of the policy that comes out is really a one size fits all.”

The proposal came after the LNP State Convention voted against supporting carving the south-east corner off and forming two states.

The Young LNP proposal suggested a new state of North and Central Queensland with the south-east corner to be called South Queensland.

The proposed border was to run from Maryborough in the north, west to Taroom and south along the Leichhardt Hwy to the border at Goondiwindi.

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said while he was not opposed to altering the Queensland border, going as far as splitting the state in two "would not solve anything.”

"Queensland's issues are not solved by splitting the state and creating another bureaucracy,” he said.

"It doesn't solve any problems... it just exacerbates them.”

The MP explained the financial burden that would come with splitting Queensland would be an "unnecessary” expenditure.

"Running a government costs a lot of money, and the more governments you have, the more expensive it is,” Mr Springborg said.

"And then you have the added problem of creating another capital.”

Warwick resident Ray Stemm said he was firmly opposed to the change.

He argued that after a life working in the bush, he knew the importance of keeping the state solid and making transport as simple as possible.

"I worked the outback for a long time, and with that believe that the transport of agriculture would be affected for the worse by adding extra borders,” he said.