Keep bad bacteria at bay in food

SUMMER SAFETY: Keeping food refrigerated and cooking meat and poultry thoroughly are some of the tips to avoiding food poisoning this summer.

IT'S estimated 86 Australians die from food poisoning each year.

Following these tips can lower the risk:

DON'T use any cracked eggs in raw egg dishes such as eggnog and fresh mayonnaise. Prepare all raw egg dishes as close as possible to when they will be eaten and refrigerate at or below 5°C.

DON'T wash eggs from your backyard chooks as it spreads bacteria around your kitchen. Use a paper towel or brush to remove visible dirt.

DON'T eat undercooked dishes including minced meat, such as in hamburgers and sausages, liver (including pâté), stuffed or rolled roasts or poultry.

Cook these foods all the way through to 75°C to kill bacteria.

DON'T drink unpasteurised milk as it is likely to be contaminated with bacteria.

DON'T let juices from raw meat or poultry contaminate other foods raw foods, like salads. Use separate chopping boards for raw meat and cover raw meat and poultry in the fridge.

Wash your fruit and veggies under running water and dry with a paper towel just before eating.