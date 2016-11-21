Keep an eye out for snakes this summer

VIGILANCE ESSENTIAL: Southern Downs Regional Council is reminding people to be on the look out for snakes in council parks as the weather warms up.

A SIGHTING of a venomous snake in a Stanthorpe park has Southern Downs Regional Council urging residents to be on the look out for snakes.

Council maintenance and open space works manager Chris Whitaker said a resident had spotted the serpent in Rotary Park earlier this morning, near the Granite Street Weir towards Heritage Park.

SDRC is reminding residents to keep their eyes peeled while out and about as the mercury rises heading into summer.



"With the onset of the warmer weather, snakes are more likely to be out and about, so council asks residents and visitors to be vigilant," Mr Whitaker said.



"Snakes are part and parcel of the Australian landscape, and usually prefer to retreat when encountered but, if they feel threatened, they can become defensive.



"If you encounter a snake, don't panic - back away to a safe distance and allow the snake to move away. Snakes often want to escape when disturbed.



"However, if you do see a snake in or around children's playgrounds in council's parks, please keep well away from the snake and contact council with details.



"In these instances, council may contact a licensed snake catcher to try and locate and remove the snake."



To report sightings of snakes in Council park playgrounds, phone 1300 697 372 or submit details to Council via the MY SDRC App.