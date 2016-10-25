Keeping the services all within the family

LIKE father, like daughter.

For the past eight weeks, Warwick's emergency services personnel has taken on a real family flavour.

Warwick Fire Station officer Darren Welsh has welcomed his daughter Winona, a paramedic science student, to town, as she completes her practical training at Warwick Ambulance Station in the final stages of her degree.

Like any dad would, Mr Welsh had a few reservations about his daughter pursuing a career in the emergency services.

"It thought it was great, but I was a bit concerned about her being exposed to trauma, like the sort of things I've seen,” Mr Welsh said.

"But as the years and as her study has progressed, especially after she completed her early on-the-job practicals, I could see her enthusiasm and commitment was still very strong.

"Those early pracs, on the ground in a station exposes students to what the job is really about, which can make or break students.

"Winona just has the right personality and empathy for this kind of job.”

Miss Welsh said she has only one more exam before graduation.

"Then it's up to Queensland Ambulance Service to find me a posting somewhere, which could take a little while,” she said.

"Graduate jobs can be hard to come by with so many choosing this profession now.”

Miss Welsh said he had always had an interest in health and medicine, originally planning on becoming a doctor.

"It was at a uni open day that paramedicine began to interest me, it looked quite exciting and seemed a perfect fit for me,” she said.

"I've done a few pracs at city stations and I had a fair idea of what I would to see and would have to deal with.

"It's just non-stop in city stations, from the time you start, you go from job to job and don't get back to the station until your shift is over.”

Miss Welsh said she had really enjoyed her stint in the Warwick station.

"The crew has been so welcoming and very professional,” she said.

"It's a small station, but it can get very busy at times.

"I've learnt a lot while being here.”

Meanwhile Dad is keen to see how she gets on.

"I hope she finds a full time job soon and I'll always be in touch for support and to see how she's going with it all.”