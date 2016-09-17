Kick The Kilos starts today! Try these great walks

HIT the ground running with the Kick the Kilos challenge on some of Warwick's most beautiful and convenient jogging routes.

River walk

KEEP an eye out for pelicans on Warwick's most popular leisurely walk.

The Condamine River is looking fuller, greener and more active than ever so put on your running shoes and take full advantage of it.

For some high intensity training, brave Weewondilla Hill with no rest breaks.

Join the Warwick Daily News club on your Strava up and help us Kick The Kilos!

Queen Mary Falls

PACK up a picnic and go for a hike at one of the most beautiful spots in the Southern Downs.

After a week of heavy rain, Queen Mary Falls is sure to be roaring over the weekend. If that's not reason enough to trek to the waterfall, we don't know what is.

Railway station

GET those calves in shape by tackling the Warwick Railway Station steps.

Stretch, then sprint up the stairs before walking down. Then run up every second step and walk down.

The more vigorously you exercise, the more calories you will burn, even if you increase intensity for just a few minutes each time