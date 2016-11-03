26°
News

Kids' free dress funds go to Drug Arm

Jonno Colfs | 3rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
CARING KIDS: (Back row) Jess Beck, Abbey Grosskopf, William Ole; (middle) Jack Rayner, Drug Arm's Karen van Tilburg, Caelan Gray; (front) Hannah and Mitchell Clifford.
CARING KIDS: (Back row) Jess Beck, Abbey Grosskopf, William Ole; (middle) Jack Rayner, Drug Arm's Karen van Tilburg, Caelan Gray; (front) Hannah and Mitchell Clifford. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE thoughtful children from the Warwick Christian College this week donated the result of a fundraising event to the Warwick branch of Drug Arm.

Drug Arm social worker Karyn van Tilburg said she was thrilled the kids had the forethought to think of donating to a local organisation like Drug Arm.

"I've counted it all up yet but it looks like it might be over $100, which is brilliant,” she said.

Warwick Christian College registrar Sally Clifford said the school held various fundraisers each year.

"On March 14 this year it was World Pi Day and we had a free dress day here at the school,” she said.

"The teacher and the children who organised the day decided that the fund should go to Drug Arm.

"At our Southern Downs Felxible Learning Hub campus we work with some youths who have substance abuse issues in their family so it's great to be able to funnel the funds to a local program like this.”

Ms van Tilburg said she wasn't sure yet what the funds would be spent on.

"I'll talk to my manager, but I do work with a lot of youth and I want buy a model brain so I can show the effects drugs can have.

"Having props makes it a lot easier to engage with them.”

Warwick Daily News
National franchise looking at potential Warwick site

National franchise looking at potential Warwick site

SPECULATION is rife in Warwick about the plans and potential new tenants for the old Furniture Court building on the corner of Guy and Grafton Sts.

Convicted campdraft molester applies for bail

Queen Elizabeth II Courts of Law - which houses Brisbane Supreme Court and Brisbane District Court.

Man convicted of child sex offence denied bail while awaiting appeal

New Warwick markets gather steam

HISTORIC SITE: Marlene Pickard and Bob Amos are behind the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

The very first Southern Downs Steam Railway markets this weekend.

Wedding couples in love with our scenic locations

Warwick the most popular spot to tie the knot in region last year.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Premiers Wheatvale to battle Rascals in cricket match

Wheatvale captain Paul Cantwell shows his style at Slade Park.

Wheatvale and Rascals in game of the week in Warwick cricket

New Warwick markets gather steam

HISTORIC SITE: Marlene Pickard and Bob Amos are behind the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

The very first Southern Downs Steam Railway markets this weekend.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials start Friday

TOP DOGS: Oakey's Roy Potticary and Brenkris Stumpy along with Warwick's Geoff Gibson and Gibson's DJ have represented Queensland and will be at Karara from Friday.

Sheep dog trials at Karara at weekend

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

HARRY Styles has made a terminally ill girl's dream come true by agreeing to record a video message for her.

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!