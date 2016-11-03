Kids' free dress funds go to Drug Arm

THE thoughtful children from the Warwick Christian College this week donated the result of a fundraising event to the Warwick branch of Drug Arm.

Drug Arm social worker Karyn van Tilburg said she was thrilled the kids had the forethought to think of donating to a local organisation like Drug Arm.

"I've counted it all up yet but it looks like it might be over $100, which is brilliant,” she said.

Warwick Christian College registrar Sally Clifford said the school held various fundraisers each year.

"On March 14 this year it was World Pi Day and we had a free dress day here at the school,” she said.

"The teacher and the children who organised the day decided that the fund should go to Drug Arm.

"At our Southern Downs Felxible Learning Hub campus we work with some youths who have substance abuse issues in their family so it's great to be able to funnel the funds to a local program like this.”

Ms van Tilburg said she wasn't sure yet what the funds would be spent on.

"I'll talk to my manager, but I do work with a lot of youth and I want buy a model brain so I can show the effects drugs can have.

"Having props makes it a lot easier to engage with them.”