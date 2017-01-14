Kids take over Warwick Fire Station, police helpless

Karter Larfield, 4, put out a very large fire at the Emergency Services Open Day. Not pictured: very large fire.

SIRENS were blaring, children were screaming and police officers, paramedics and firefighters attended in their dozens.

But amongst the scene was laughter, lessons and some very excited future-firies, as the Warwick fire station hosted the Emergency Services Open Day.

Kids, their parents and interested spectators all beat the heat to learn some important lessons in fire and storm safety ie. running amuck with the fire hose, driving around the station in Lil Squirt and taking the driver's wheel of a real, fair dinkum police car.

Did we take your photo? Find it here: