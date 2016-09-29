19°
News

Kids the word at Pig and Calf Sale

Molly Glassey
| 29th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Dominic Meissner had already named his new ducklings.
Dominic Meissner had already named his new ducklings. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIDS made up half the crowd at yesterday's Pig and Calf Sale, and most were doing their bit to keep the market strong.

Dominc Meissner was at the sale with his family, and couldn't wait to show off his school holiday acquisition.

"You want to see my new ducklings?” he asked.

Rushing through the yards he worked his way through the crowd to find the renovated pink shoe box that homed his new pets.

"I've already named them all,” he said.

"There's Quacker, Blackie, and the rest.”

His sisters and mum caught up showing off the chicks and guinea pigs that would be joining the ducklings on their 5ha Allora plot.

Blair and Cody Sutterwaite were just as successful with their poultry buying skills. The young brothers walked away from the sales with half a dozen chooks.

"We haven't named them yet,” Cody said.

"But we'll take them home, put them in the broiler and keep the ones we want and sell the rest.”

Warwick Daily News
Kids the word at Pig and Calf Sale

Kids the word at Pig and Calf Sale

KIDS made up half the crowd at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Mid-air terror for Warwick journo

Sophie Lester

Warwick girl's frightening flight emergency

BREAKING: Car bursts into flames on Wood St

REPORTS have come through about a car on fire in a Warwick street.

Fight breaks out at Rose City Shoppingworld

Police were called just after 1pm.

A MAN has been charged after allegedly causing a ruckus

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Gardner ready to ride in Footballer's Steer Ride

CHALLENGES ISSUED: Budding riders Ty Gardner, Morgan Taylor, Toby Usher and Jaime Abbas with Southern Downs Ag sales representative Robert Collman are getting ready for the Southern Downs Ag Warwick Cowboys Rodeo on October 7.

Warwick Cowboys footballers gear up for rodeo

Latest deals and offers

Our funny bachelor bows out

Our funny bachelor bows out

COAST marketing executive Aaron Brady has been eliminated from The Bachelorette.

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

131 Acres Goomburra Valley, 70 MGL Irrigation Licence

Lot 2 & 3 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This quality 131 acre property on two separate titles situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with frontage to Dalrymple Creek, 35 km from Warwick and 23km...

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

First to Inspect will Buy

23 Fairway Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $265,000

If you are in the market for a quality brick and tile home in a sought after area that is priced to sell this one is for you. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, master...

Magnificent Queenslander On 11 Hectares Minutes From Warwick

L26 Kingsleigh Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

5 2 4 $795,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander on approximately 26 acres located just minutes from Warwick's CBD Homestead 5 spacious bedrooms plus 2 sunrooms Open plan...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $519,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Quality Property

Warwick 4370

House 5 2 7 $ 595,000

Executive 5 bedroom plus office brick and tile in a prestige area with panoramic rural views. Set in established landscaped gardens on 4000 m with 3 x 4 bay sheds...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $277,500

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Affordable Land

0 Peter Street, Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just ... $35,000

Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just 45 minutes West of Warwick and 45 minutes South West of Toowoomba. Leyburn has a school...

Walk to City Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans * open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas heater * separate family...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.