Kids the word at Pig and Calf Sale

Dominic Meissner had already named his new ducklings.

KIDS made up half the crowd at yesterday's Pig and Calf Sale, and most were doing their bit to keep the market strong.

Dominc Meissner was at the sale with his family, and couldn't wait to show off his school holiday acquisition.

"You want to see my new ducklings?” he asked.

Rushing through the yards he worked his way through the crowd to find the renovated pink shoe box that homed his new pets.

"I've already named them all,” he said.

"There's Quacker, Blackie, and the rest.”

His sisters and mum caught up showing off the chicks and guinea pigs that would be joining the ducklings on their 5ha Allora plot.

Blair and Cody Sutterwaite were just as successful with their poultry buying skills. The young brothers walked away from the sales with half a dozen chooks.

"We haven't named them yet,” Cody said.

"But we'll take them home, put them in the broiler and keep the ones we want and sell the rest.”