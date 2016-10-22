Killarney aged care is best in the state

KILLARNEY Memorial Aged Care has walked away with one of the most prestigious and sought after community awards in the state.

Last night at a ceremony in Brisbane, the home's lifestyle co-ordinator Skye Brisotto and manager Anne Hickey accepted Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award at the 2016 Regional Achievement and Community Awards.

At the time of writing, the facility operators and employees were frocking up and had no idea they were set to be award winners.

However, when they were nominated, Ms Brisotto and Mrs Hickey told the Daily News they had worked hard to turn their facility into a family residence.

"We now have pet therapy, cooking classes, art classes, music therapy and trips," Ms Brisotto said.

"We have brilliant feedback from the residents and their families.

"There are people who didn't want to come here and now call here home.

"That's the greatest feedback we can receive."

Ms Brisotto was was also finalist in the Queensland Regional Achievement and Community Awards, which was won by Rebecca Heitzman, of Goondiwindi.

The 2016 awards featured more than 200 nominations received from across regional Queensland.