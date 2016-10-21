Killarney business nominated for family-friendly tourism

HARD WORK: Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park owners Trudy and Gary Grant are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their Queensland Tourism Award nomination to be announced November 11.

KILLARNEY View Cabins and Caravan Park is one of just two Darling Downs entrants competing against the state's best tourism businesses at the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards.

Now in its 10th year, the destination combines self-contained cabins with powered and non-powered camp sites, and is now up for an award in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category, taking on 160 entrants statewide.

Owners Trudy and Gary Grant said entering the awards process had been a great learning experience.

"This whole experience is such a great opportunity to evaluate your business in terms of strengths and weaknesses,” Ms Grant said.

"If we are fortunate enough to place, I hope it will encourage other small businesses to enter.

"We have experienced huge amounts of personal growth in the past year.

"We've renovated and extended our camp kitchen and barbecue facilities, done some extensive resurfacing and added powered camping sites.

"These renovations make our park attractive to both grey nomads and families looking for that different relaxed getaway.

"We are so proud most guests comment on how clean and tidy our park is and that we're friendly and welcoming.”