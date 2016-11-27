28°
News

Killarney looked like Canada in winter after hail storm

Gerard Walsh | 27th Nov 2016 5:04 PM
Killarney during this afternoon's hail storm.
Killarney during this afternoon's hail storm. John Towells

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KILLARNEY was described as "Canada in Winter” after a hail storm brought 32mm rain this afternoon.

Constable Adam Fox, of Killarney police, made the observation after more than half of Killarney was covered in hail.

"The hail was between pea and marble size so I have not had reports of damage to vehicles or homes from the hail,” he said.

"I had one call out when the hail blocked the drains and causes some water damage in one house. I also heard of some water damage in another house.”

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Andrew Bufalino said the storm developed along the Border Ranges and was slow moving at first.

"It pushed off the Border Rangers and there was small hail but a large quantity of it in the Killarney area,” he said.

Unlike many storms, it did not hit the Granite Belt on the way to Killarney.

At 4.30pm, the major intensity of the storm was north of Oakington.

Mr Bufalino said the storm front had largely past the Southern Downs area.

In Warwick, the heaviest rain was at 4.40pm but the rain stopped after less than a minute.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  hail killarney storm warwick weather

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Killarney looked like Canada in winter after hail storm

Killarney looked like Canada in winter after hail storm

Killarney turns white in afternoon hail storm

Hail hits the Killarney area

A storm hit Killarney this afternoon.

Hail hits in afternoon storm at Killarney

Good mobile coverage leads to quick rescue of rider

An injured rider is assisted to the RACQ LifeFlight chopper in rugged terrain at Mt Colliery.

Chopper crew directed to site by injured rider's friends on phone

Riders transported to hospital after motocross falls

Two ambulances responded.

Two riders taken by ambulance to hospital

Local Partners

Santa comes quietly to the Southern Downs

Warwick Christmas Parade won't be returning this year

Knitting for cancer patients

BEANIE BENEFACTOR: Isabel Stacey (right) with Carol Cooke and Connie Mills, volunteers with the Warwick branch of the Cancer Council.

One woman took her mind off her pain by knitting beanies.

Motocross track open for practice today

Motocross action at Morgan Park.

Dirt bike track ready for a day of practice

Match of the new season in cricket

Colts captain Shaun O'Leary hits 42 not out on Sunday.

Match of the season will be played Saturday

Saturday morning time for parkrun each week

THEY'RE OFF: Warwick parkrun participants at the start of a weekly run.

Warwick parkrun has been going for 160 Saturdays

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

At 67 a veteran is still committed to music and social justice

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving invitation

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!