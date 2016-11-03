Killarney to capitalise on region's potential

SUCCESS TO BE SEEN: Killarney Area Promotion Association wants the area, known for landscapes like Queen Mary Falls, to better harness its business potential.

KILLARNEY residents are looking to further the region's potential as a major tourist destination.

The Killarney Area Promotion Association will host a bevy of speakers this weekend for the Inspiration for Small Towns economic development conference.

KAPA vice president Judy Abernethy said the two-day forum was designed to inspire local communities on how to bring more business to the Southern Downs.

"I've worked in business development for the last 20 years and five generations of my family have lived in the region, so I am passionate about bringing those opportunities to the Southern Downs” Ms Abernethy said.

"There's no strategic development plan for the region and I wanted to invite new ideas and greater cultural exchange to Killarney and other towns on the Downs.

"Some of the speakers from nearby councils like the Scenic Rim and Byron Bay have had enormous success in marketing themselves as tourism destinations.

"We've got the charm but they're doing a lot of business we're missing out on.

"This is an opportunity for all those interested in economic development futures on the Southern Downs to be on the same page at the same time about what is possible, and ideally, will help us prioritise development initiatives for the future.”

The conference will be hosted at the Killarney Senior Citizens Centre.

There will be an optional tour through Killarney and guided walk at Queen Mary Falls after the conference wraps up on Sunday afternoon.

For more information, phone Judy Abernethy on 0417017812 or go to killarney.org.au.

Tickets

Saturday: $15

Sunday: $10

Saturday dinner: $52.80 (price incl. bus ticket to/from cafe)

Program

Saturday

10am: Morning tea, arrival

10.25: Welcome to Country

10.35: Mayor welcome

10.45: Ian Hendersen, Australian Vinegars on Doing business in a Rural Location

11.45: Tony Charters, Eco-Tourism Australia on Ecotourism and Killarney

1.30: UQ Ass Prof Jon Willis on Indigenous Cultural Mapping

2.30: Amelia Salmon, QLD Social Enterprise Council on the growing impetus of social enterprise

4pm: Robert Prestipino from Vital Places on how to find best ideas for small town growth

5pm: Close

6.30: Optional dinner at Spring Creek Mountain Café

Sunday

8.30: Opening remarks; Paul Stumkat on what's great about Killarney

Economic Development stories

9.15: Cr Rick Stanfield, Scenic Rim Shire Council

10.15: Jane Laverty Byron Bay Shire Council

11.30: Veronica Davidson, Maleny

12.30: John Bylicki, Stanthorpe

1.30: SDRC, Where to from here and close