26°
News

Sparks from truck causes numerous highway fires

Jonno Colfs
| 2nd Nov 2016 10:51 AM Updated: 11:33 AM
Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 11.50am: Rural fire brigades are currently monitoring and extinguishing fires along the Cunningham Highway to the west of Warwick.

Numerous fires started on the roadside this morning, reportedly caused by sparks by a passing truck.

Both sides of the highway were affected and crews from Warwick as well as local rural brigades and landowners joined together to contain the fires.

UPDATE 11.30am: Police have now blocked one lane of the highway as a wind change has caused dangerous visibility on the highway.

Fire fighters and local landowners are working together to put out several fires burning along the Cunningham Highway at Greymare near Warwick.

Early reports indicate the stretch of grass fires were started by sparks from a passing truck heading east towards Warwick.

The truck was reported to have been dragging steel under the trailer, causing the sparks.

EARLIER: UP to six separate fires are burning a kilometre stretch on either side of the Cunningham Highway outside Warwick.

Warwick fire crews have just arrived at the scene near Greymare, west of Warwick.

Initial reports indicate the fires were either started by sparks from a passing truck or an arsonist, as there as numerous fires currently burning along the stretch of road.

Warwick crews have called for assistance from local bush fire brigades as reports the fire is burning on either side of the highway at the scene.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  fire warwick

National franchise looking at potential Warwick site

National franchise looking at potential Warwick site

SPECULATION is rife in Warwick about the plans and potential new tenants for the old Furniture Court building on the corner of Guy and Grafton Sts.

Convicted campdraft molester applies for bail

Queen Elizabeth II Courts of Law - which houses Brisbane Supreme Court and Brisbane District Court.

Man convicted of child sex offence denied bail while awaiting appeal

New Warwick markets gather steam

HISTORIC SITE: Marlene Pickard and Bob Amos are behind the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

The very first Southern Downs Steam Railway markets this weekend.

GALLERY: Warwick Melbourne Cup celebrations

Ellie McVeigh, Jess Thompson, Noah Locke, Natalie McVeigh and Dimity Brackin.

Did you get snapped at Warwick Melbourne Cup functions?

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Premiers Wheatvale to battle Rascals in cricket match

Wheatvale captain Paul Cantwell shows his style at Slade Park.

Wheatvale and Rascals in game of the week in Warwick cricket

New Warwick markets gather steam

HISTORIC SITE: Marlene Pickard and Bob Amos are behind the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

The very first Southern Downs Steam Railway markets this weekend.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials start Friday

TOP DOGS: Oakey's Roy Potticary and Brenkris Stumpy along with Warwick's Geoff Gibson and Gibson's DJ have represented Queensland and will be at Karara from Friday.

Sheep dog trials at Karara at weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Reduced to Sell - Renovated

102 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $175,000

4 bedrooms *office *separate lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *separate dining *single garage * fenced 809sm * new kitchen, bathroom and laundry *...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!