Knitting for cancer patients

BEANIE BENEFACTOR: Isabel Stacey (right) with Carol Cooke and Connie Mills, volunteers with the Warwick branch of the Cancer Council.

EVEN while battling her own poor health and pain, Isabel Stacey had the welfare of others on her mind.

In the past three months, Mrs Stacey has knitted 60 beanies, all of which are on the way to be distributed to cancer patients in hospitals around Brisbane.

Mrs Stacey said she was looking for something to keep herself occupied.

"I wasn't feeling very well and had a lot of pain,” she said.

"I needed something to take my mind off me.

"I mentioned to my daughter that I might start knitting beanies for kids and adults who were in hospital with cancer and she urged me to go for it.”

Mrs Stacey, who resides at Regency Park, said she put a notice in the community centre asking for ladies to clean out their cupboards of any unwanted wool.

"I was completely inundated,” she said.

"So I've managed to knit 30 adult beanies and 30 babies' beanies, which I want to go to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Carol Cooke from the Warwick branch of the Cancer Council was ecstatic with Mrs Stacey's generosity.

"Usually we deal with monetary donations and proceeds from raffles but this is great, it's such a lovely gesture,” she said.

"The adult beanies will most likely be used where they have cancer patients come for wig fittings, bandannas and to have their make-up done.”

Mrs Stacey plans to keep knitting more beanies.