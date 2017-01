A LARGE dog has become stuck under a car near Stanthorpe.

Fire crews have been called to Thulimbah near Stanthorpe after a worried owner called 000.

The French Mastiff had crawled under that car but became stuck and is unable to free itself.

The owner has been advised to try to keep the animal cool as it has quickly become distressed in the extreme heat.

Crews have just arrived at the scene.