Last chance for hampers at Food Assist

FOR many across the region, Christmas can be a really tough time.

Thankfully Warwick's Food Assist is on hand to make the festive season a little more jolly for those suffering financial hardship.

Manager Jenny Creed said there were many options for the region's needy at Food Assist.

"We've got a surplus of pumpkins, tomatoes, onions, cabbages and heaps more fresh fruit and veg available for our hampers at the moment, as well as flavoured milk and yoghurt,” Miss Creed said.

"We also had a huge delivery of bread in this week so come on down and stock up,” she said.

Miss Creed said today would be the last chance to get much-needed supplies from Food Assist before the break.

"We're closing up Friday afternoon until the new year,” she said.

"We'll be back on January 4, and will be operating under slightly different hours next year.

"We'll only be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm.”

Miss Creed said the organisation did not have the funding to be able to open on the other days.

"We're really desperate for sponsors and donations to ensure the very valuable Food Assist Warwick can remain open for business,” she said.