Last day for free holiday fun

TOMORROW is the last day to get the kids out of the house and let them enjoy some free fun at Rose City Shoppingworld

For the past fortnight, the shopping centre has offered a wonderful balance of fun, physical games and quieter, craftier activities for kids.

Grace and Jordan Kelly were pretty stoked with their pom pom. Molly Glassey

Every child that takes part in the the holiday program will receive a voucher for a free swim at WIRAC and go into the draw to win a healthy lunch box hamper or a Razor Scooter.

The activities will take place outside of Woolworths for the last time tomorrow, kicking off at 10.30am and wrapping up at 1.30pm.