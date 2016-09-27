Laughter just part of the job for business owners

TWO FRIENDS: Sharon Price and Gina Hing have made this King St store their own.

WHEN Warwick's C&T Designs went up for sale earlier this year, two friends saw at as opportunity to realise their dream of owning a business.

Gina Hing and Sharon Price took over the design shop and renamed it Two Friends in Stitches, for what they said are obvious reasons.

"We've known each other for donkey's years, and its just been an ongoing idea of ours,” Sharon said.

Gina said the idea became a reality the moment her son Chris put the business up for sale.

Within a month, the pair had the keys to the King St business.

"We sort of thought about it, and it wasn't until I said, 'well, let's do it together' that it became real,” Gina said.

"I didn't want to do it by myself, and Sharon didn't want to do it by herself either because we were scared we'd be tied to the shop too much.

"So we just thought, why not do it together?”

The pair offers the same services as C&K Designs except signage, with previous owner Chris Hing sticking around for a while to help them find their feet.

However, Gina said her son didn't get his skills from nowhere.

"We're both very creative,” Gina said.

Sharon said that's what made their new roles as business owners a thrill.

"I don't know anything about embroidery or screen printing, but everyone has been teaching me,” she said.

The business duo agreed they were excited to finally be able to do something they were passionate about, as well as exercising some employment freedom.

"We've both worked in environments that weren't ideal,” Sharon said.

"Here is just such a nice environment and we can look forward to coming to work.

"Because we're working together, we don't need to both be here at the same time, so we can have days off and enjoy some balance.

"We can make our workplace relaxing and like we're sitting on a beach - that's screen printing for you.”

With the doors finally open to Two Friends in Stitches, the pair reiterated their excitement over taking on their own venture.

"If you've got to work, you might as well do something you like,” Sharon said.

The pair laughed over the theories of what was happening to the store front once it went up for sale.

"Some people were saying, 'what's going in here? Is it a coffee shop?'” Sharon said.

"Well you can come in and have a coffee, but you've got to order a shirt as well.”