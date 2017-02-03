Laying down the teamwork

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Andersens Warwick

Jay Roberts

I'VE been here at Andersens Warwick for nearly two years as a sales assistant.

That involves a lot of measuring houses, quoting and helping customers on a daily basis.

Customers either call up or walk into the shop and we'll help them make selections for their home.

I travel all around the Southern Downs from Killarney to Bony Mountain and Clifton.

It's a great place to work with a really good atmosphere and the bosses Mike and Christine Smith are very understanding and helpful.

They're always trying to help out where they can.

There's never a dull moment around here.

When I'm not here I like to try and hit the golf course on weekends, if time allows.

Jodie Brown

I'LL have been here eight years in September.

I'm originally from Tenterfield and have a hairdressing qualification but I ended up working in a bank for nine years until we moved to Warwick.

I started here then and I really love my job.

I'm a colour consultant, so I work closely with builders, renovators, designers and home owners to work out internal colour schemes.

This could be with any of the floorings, carpets and blinds for example.

Basically we're trying to turn a house into a home.

It's really rewarding to see people happy at the end of their build or renovation with what we've worked hard together to achieve.

Scott Ellis

I'VE been working for Mike and Christine Smith here at Andersens Warwick for nearly four years.

During that time I've been a sales assistant and I do a wide range of tasks, including quoting, measuring and a lot of customer service.

We service as far west as Inglewood and even down into New South Wales, so I get around and see a lot of people.

I specialise in blinds and shutters but we all know most of the products pretty well and can help out customers with everything in store.

Before I started here I worked at Woolworths in Warwick for 15 years and before that I was at the bacon factory.

I really like this job, especially the travelling.

Every day is different, I could be in Killarney in the morning and Texas in the afternoon.

I've been really lucky to able to learn from Mike who has more than 20 years experience in the industry.