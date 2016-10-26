Legends of Warwick rodeo gear up

SPURRED ON: Geoff Passfield and Les Clements gear up for the campdraft.

AMONG the young and gutsy at the Warwick Campdraft are the aged and well ridden, who've taken a lifetime of hard falls and still manage to spring back up into the saddle.

For mates Geoff Passfield and Les Clements, horsemen from outside Urbenville, heading north to the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft is a tradition.

"I would have been coming about 25 years,” Mr Clements said atop of Soda Pop.

"We spend the week up here... you can't leave the horse out in the yard all day.

"You've got to do things like this.”

He came to town with a bit of cheek, open to swapping the campdraft action for the camera.

"Now you get up here on Soda Pop,” he said.

"I'll take a photo of you.”

Sitting on the 19-year-old gelding could have proved a walk in the park compared to black stallion Captain Barbados ridden by campdraft veteran Vic Gough.

In 1949 at 18 years of age a young cowboy walked into the Warwick Showgrounds for the first time and with perhaps a slower step at 85 years is back for this year's rodeo.

"I won the bronc ride back in 1956, the steer wresting in 1959 and the steer wrestling in 1966,” Mr Gough said.

"Buck jump back then was more important than the Gold Cup.

"That was good, the rodeos back then, they had more atmosphere even though the number of people was lower it was just different back then.”