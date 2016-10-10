LETTERS: Legalised intentional killing never the best choice

We are supposed to be having a "debate" about whether euthanasia should become legal in Australia.

Not an easy debate to have.

The word "euthanasia" itself - what does it mean?

Doesn't everybody know it means, under certain medical circumstances, being allowed to intentionally kill somebody?

But, no, one side of the debate doesn't want the word "kill" to be used.

They prefer "helping them die" - a term so vague that it cannot be rationally debated.

The same people say new laws are needed to allow patients to refuse treatment.

Wrong. Present laws already allow that.

The principles involved are clear enough.

Legalised intentional killing is never the best choice.

Arnold Jago