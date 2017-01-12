38°
Southern Downs man spends night in Warwick watchhouse

Jonno Colfs
12th Jan 2017 8:25 AM
Photo Clive Lowe / South Burnett Times
Photo Clive Lowe / South Burnett Times Clive Lowe

A LEYBURN man has spent the night in Warwick watchhouse after his arrest yesterday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a property in Leyburn.

As a result, the man was charged with two counts of assaulting and obstructing police, as well as one count of wilful damage of police property.

The man was also charged with contravening a domestic violence order, breaching bail conditions, contravening a direction by a police officer and possession of dangerous drugs.

Warwick police transported the man to Warwick watchhouse where he was held overnight and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Topics:  warwick community warwick crime

