Southern Downs man spends night in Warwick watchhouse

A LEYBURN man has spent the night in Warwick watchhouse after his arrest yesterday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a property in Leyburn.

As a result, the man was charged with two counts of assaulting and obstructing police, as well as one count of wilful damage of police property.

The man was also charged with contravening a domestic violence order, breaching bail conditions, contravening a direction by a police officer and possession of dangerous drugs.

Warwick police transported the man to Warwick watchhouse where he was held overnight and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.