LifeFlight chopper breaks car window

Ken and Elizabeth Whiteland with their new car with smashed rear window on Williams St, Warwick where the incident occurred.

WARWICK residents Ken and Elizabeth Whiteland received a nasty shock on New Year's Eve.

As they drove Elizabeth's brand new Hyundai up Williams St towards the hospital, debris flung towards them from an incoming LifeFlight helicopter smashed through the rear window of the car.

The chopper passed directly over Victoria Park as it came into land at the hospital, whipping up debris and branches from a nearby work site.

"There's a large pile of crusher dust sitting in the park and the sound of it hitting the car sounded like hail," Mr Whiteland said.

"I didn't know what was going on, we could hear the chopper and then bang, the back window exploded.

"It had been hit by a large branch."

Mr Whiteland said when they stopped and got out to inspect the damage, the branch had disintegrated into a thousand pieces.

"It was a bit of a shock," he said.

"It scared the hell out of me, I reckon I jumped a foot out of my seat."

Mr Whiteland said he got straight back into the car and drove to the hospital to alert the chopper crew to what had happened.

"They were apologetic and very helpful," he said.

"They helped us clean up, took a photo of the damage and alerted LifeFlight.

"I've been in touch with LifeFlight and they're going to pay for the window thankfully.

"They do great work and are an amazing organisation."

LifeFlight spokesman Ian Eckersley said they had never heard any of debris breaking a car window before.

"Our crew were more than happy to help the gentleman as we are a community service provider and as such we're happy to cover the damages," he said.