Life is a walk in the park

Jonno Colfs | 17th Oct 2016 5:54 PM
WALKIES: John and Corrie Woolley and pet dot Brutus, are calling Warwick home for a few months.
WALKIES: John and Corrie Woolley and pet dot Brutus, are calling Warwick home for a few months.

ONE day John Woolley, his wife Corrie and beagle Brutus sold everything they owned, bought a motorhome and took off into the wilderness.

That was three years ago and today they find themselves in Warwick.

The couple, who were married 50 years in September, said they loved the town.

"We spend a lot time of here,” Mr Woolley said.

"It's a great little country town.

"Everybody is really nice and friendly.

"There's some great Chinese food here too and the cafes are excellent.”

Mr Woolley said he and Corrie are currently house-sitting for friends just on the outskirts of town.

"We'll be here for two months and then we'll make our way down to Yamba, then back to the Gold Coast and then here again.

"We just keeping doing that little circle.”

Mr Woolley said he was born in 1945 in Smithton in Tasmania.

"It's a nice little place, quite like Warwick, but not as big,” he said.

"It's a big dairy and agricultural region.

"And commercial fishing as well, a lot of crayfish.

"It was a good place to grow up, it didn't do me any harm, that's for sure.”

After school Mr Woolley began working with his dad who owned a fleet of trucks.

"I began a mechanic's apprenticeship and did a lot of driving as well,” he said.

"But when Dad gave it away I did too, didn't want to drive trucks my whole life.

"So I joined the pea harvest and ended up doing that for 27 years.”

Mr Woolley said he got to see a lot of the country and the world working as a harvester.

"McCain Foods took over the company I worked for and I eventually became the operations manager of the harvest side of things,” he said.

"We had facilities in Gatton, Colac in Victoria and a couple in Tasmania.

"That led to work in New Zealand as well.

"We'd ship our harvesters over by ferry and go over there and harvest for four months.”

Mr Woolley said each time he got back to Australia, he'd take off to Karumba in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

"That was all about the fishing, and a bit of work too, getting cattle ready for live export to Singapore,” he said.

"But after that work dried up we went back to Tassie and built a house.

"It was a bit too soon to settle down though and we got a bit bored.

"So we sold up, bought a motorhome and here we are.”

Topics:  community people warwick

