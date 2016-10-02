20°
Limited brakes and lots of bravery at billy cart races

2nd Oct 2016
Jasmin and Kassandra Izzard had two of the most impressive carts on the day.
Jasmin and Kassandra Izzard had two of the most impressive carts on the day.

KEEN racers and their carts travelled from near and far to take part in Warwick's first Wacky Racers billy cart race Saturday.

By 10am, the ramp was ready and adrenaline had kicked in for all the young drivers ready to brave the downward slope.

Jasmin and Kassandra Izzard sported two of the most impressive carts, saying their dad and uncle had helped build them.

"There's fair bit of money that's gone in to making them this good,” their father Brad said.

The Haynes children proved the unbeatable drivers of the day, with Ashley taking out champion of the event by beating his cousin Bridget.

"You could call us billy carting enthusiasts,” the 13-year-old racer said.

There were no serious injuries but a few tears were shed after some impressive rollovers.

However, grazes were quickly forgotten and the racing continued long in to the afternoon.

