Line up for bargains

SPENDING UP: Tess McArdle from Brisbane was among the shoppers looking for a bargain at Harvey Norman's Boxing Day sale in Warwick.

ALL roads led to Harvey Norman in Warwick yesterday with shoppers piling in for Boxing Day bargains.

The electrical giant cashed in on being one of just a handful of stores open in the Rose City, recording one of its best Boxing Day sales as shoppers filled the carpark when the store opened at 9am to snap up gadgets and big-ticket items.

Harvey Norman computers franchisee Robert Layt said the spending spree topped off an already successful year.

"We have had half of Warwick in here today and looking back on previous Boxing Day figures, this is one of our best,” he said.

Speakers, cameras, computers and educational devices were the most sought-after items, he said.

"At the other end of the store, I have seen a lot of fridges and televisions being bought,” he said.

Renewed consumer confidence and catering to the Warwick customer had buoyed sales throughout the year, Mr Layt said.

"It's about keeping people in Warwick rather than having them head to Toowoomba to shop and for us that has been about being highly competitive on price and not selling customers products they don't need or that aren't right for their requirements.”

Beds were the most popular item at Harvey Norman's furniture division.

Super Cheap Auto, Warwick Tackle &Tusk and Choice Discount Variety Store also reported strong sales yesterday.

Rose City Shoppingworld stores will open today for post-Christmas sales but many shoppers were disappointed to arrive and find the centre's doors shut yesterday.

"Why would large retailers such as Big W not open for Boxing Day?” said one shopper who arrived at 9am to closed doors.

The National Retail Association predicts a spend of $390m in Boxing Day sales across the state, up from $368m last year.