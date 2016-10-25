Littleproud demands answers from bank

FEDERAL Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has slammed the Suncorp Bank's decision to close four branches in his electorate and has called for the bank to release its customer usage rates for impacted branches to justify the blanket closures.

"I recently met with Suncorp Bank, where I was not only disturbed to learn of its decision to close branches in Kingaroy, Miles, Goondiwindi and Stanthorpe but also frustrated the bank is refusing to release its customer usage rates to justify their decision,” Mr Littleproud said.

"The bank needs to come clean about this data to prove why it's shutting branches, because I believe these rural communities are entitled to know the trigger point that kicked off this blanket closure.

"I have made urgent representations to the CEO, requesting this data be released to give the affected communities an understanding of why the bank has closed these local branches and prove to

them this decision was not just a case of profit over people.”

He said the only consolation was assurance from Suncorp that staff would be able to continue work online for the bank from their home town.

"The humble beginnings of Suncorp in my electorate seem to be in stark contrast to the bank's decision to close four rural branches,” he said.

"This out-of-touch mentality has been enabled by successive State Government failings to maintain the requirements for the bank's board to reside in Queensland following the privatisation of the bank.

"I ask customers to vote with their feet and no longer support a bank that doesn't support rural communities,” Mr Littleproud said.