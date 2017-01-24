Livestock sale to save lives at Stanthorpe Show

SHOW TIME: Brett Boatfield, Nikki Bloom from LifeFlight and Grant Macnamara are excited about the LifeFlight cattle action at Stanthorpe Show.

IT'S a service you hope you'll never need, but is called upon each week in rural communities.

LifeFlight will be the sole beneficiary of a charity auction, partnered with the Prime Cattle category of the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show.

Grant Macnamara is the manager of The Ridge near The Summit, and the brains behind the auction.

For Mr Macnamara, flying medical services are close to his heart.

At the age of 19, he was working at Aramac, North of Longreach, when his appendix burst.

If it wasn't for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, he would have been dead.

Mr Macnamara, who often sees LifeFlight pass over his property on the way to rescue missions, welcomed strong support for the charity auction.

"The local community and businesses have been absolutely amazing,” he said.

"That's a big part of it, to be able to put that money toward a good cause.”

Brett Boatfield, who helped him to actualise the idea, said the idea was raised one Sunday afternoon at the cattle yards.

"He said would the (agricultural) society be interested in supporting a charity auction,” Mr Boatfield said.

"We incorporated it with the show because it's one of the most visited events of the area. We thought of LifeFlight because a lot of people in our area use LifeFlight.”

Mr Boatfield aid some high-quality cattle had been donated so far.

"Some of the cattle donated are very good quality cattle from some well known graziers around the place,” Mr Boatfield said.

"They're really supportive of it and it has been an overwhelming response.”

He said incorporating the fundraiser with the show added extra interest for both.

"Michael (Boucher) has put a lot of time and effort into it to generate people to donate cattle and the response has been absolutely brilliant,” he said.

"Everyone's busy in the middle of the season so I understand that but we're happy to take donations if they want to.”

Lifeflight's south-west community engagement officer Nikki Bloom welcomed the support.

"Any time when the community gets behind us we truly appreciate it,” she said.

"They're such a good bunch of guys and they've been a pleasure to work with and the whole community's got behind them which is fantastic.”

"Anytime a whole community gets together it's... something to be proud of.”

Prime Cattle sub-committee co-chair Michael Boucher said they would accept livestock donations until Thursday, February 2.

He said the response had been huge and they expected the fundraiser, which they hoped would be an annual event, to grow in the future.

"This year's been good. I'd say it's going to get bigger than Ben Hur for next year,” Mr Boucher said.

Prime Cattle will be judged from about 10.30am on Friday, February 3 at the JJ Richards and Sons Stanthorpe Show.

They will be auctioned at noon, and this will be followed by the charity auction.

The LifeFlight rescue helicopter is expected to visit the Stanthorpe Showgrounds on dusk that day, when merchandise donated from local businesses will also be auctioned for the cause.

Phone Mr Boucher on 0409837006 to donate to the charity auction.

The show will run from February 3-5 at Stanthorpe Showgrounds on High St.