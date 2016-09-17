Local artists to benefit after fund announcement

A MAJOR creative injection from the State Government means Southern Downs artists could soon see their dreams come to life.

Four million dollars in arts funding has been made available to regional communities across the state.

Councils will have the opportunity to access these funds to create arts and cultural funding programs to support local projects.

The Southern Downs Regional Council is in line to receive $55,000, ahead of neighbours Toowoomba ($48,000), Ipswich ($25,000) and Goondiwindi ($25,000).

Premier and Arts Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Regional Arts Development Fund delivered on the Queensland Government's commitment to foster diverse and inclusive communities, grow strong regions and provide training, education and employment opportunities for Queenslanders.

"This funding ensures Queenslanders can engage with arts in their local community.

"Each year around 500,000 people are involved in RADF projects as practitioners, participants or audience members,” she said.

"This is an important milestone for RADF, celebrating 25 years of partnership between the Queensland Government and local governments to promote the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers of inclusive communities and strong regions.

Applicants are invited to visit their council website for more information about the Regional Arts Development Fund.