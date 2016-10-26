28°
Local barista loves food and having fun

Sophie Lester
| 26th Oct 2016 7:35 AM
GOOD LAUGH: Fun-loving Belle Vue Cafe Barista Kristy sat down with reporter Sophie Lester.
GOOD LAUGH: Fun-loving Belle Vue Cafe Barista Kristy sat down with reporter Sophie Lester.

REPORTER Sophie Lester sat down with Belle Vue Cafe barista Kristy Murphy.

What is your favourite movie and why?

Bridesmaids, because it's hilarious.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

A ring from my husband. It was unexpected and romantic.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A mum.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out?

Belle Vue, of course!

What was the last thing you bought?

I bought a Pokemon hat for my son's birthday present.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you?

Funny, sarcastic and dedicated.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

A hat, sunscreen and a long shirt - you've got to stay sun safe.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

Canada, I want to go to the Montreal Comedy Festival.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

It's not that unusual in Warwick, but knitting tree jumpers for Jumpers and Jazz.

What do you want to get better at?

Knitting jumpers for Jumpers and Jazz.

What is your favourite memory?

The Great Ocean Road Challenge two years ago - 100km over five days that I did with good friends. My mum and I are going to do it next year.

Words to live by?

Do unto others as you them to do for you.

Warwick Daily News
