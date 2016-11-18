Local icon Fred Hyde farewelled

VALE FRED: Family and friends farewelled Fred Hyde in an intimate service in Warwick.

"I HAD the best old age anyone could ever have.”

These were the words of beloved philanthropist Fred Hyde, recounted yesterday by niece Jean Hagan at an intimate funeral service in Warwick.

Mr Hyde, a veteran of the Second World War, died last Tuesday at the age of 96.

"He was such a big part of our lives growing up, and even at the age of 96 it was a shock to see him go,” Mrs Hagan said.

"But he had such a wonderful life, in those 96 years there was so much he achieved.

"From humble beginnings in Pittsworth to a well-respected humanitarian.”

After exiting the military, he worked as a businessman in Warwick before retiring and starting the charity Cooperation In Development to educate Bangladeshi school kids in 1991.

CO-ID colleague Olav Muurlink spoke about the immense respect he had for Mr Hyde through his many years of service on Bhola Island.

Mr Muurlink said Mr Hyde's military experience had left an indelible impression on his life, and that he would often rally when he was critically ill.

"I really appreciate being asked to be here by the family, not because I think he was the loveliest, sweetest old man in Warwick but because he did so much for others,” he said.

"Fred was a seven day a week man, a dawn to dusk man, a 12 months of the calendar year man.

"No one would ever accuse Fred of doing anything too quickly, accept for maybe losing his temper.

"He was always a redhead, even when he went grey, but he used that fire within him to help others.

"A child of the great depression, he learnt how to do accounting and wrote thank you notes to our donors by hand and last year CO-ID provided education for $13,000 for $26.92 per child.

"That was the magic of Fred, and I can't thank him enough for changing my life and the live of so many for the better.”