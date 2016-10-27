Local legends recognised

FOR 35 years, John Newley has pulled on his bright orange uniform with pride.

It is a uniform that has seen tragedy in every form from floods to cyclones, fires and drought.

But the Warwick SES Local Controller wouldn't have it any other way.

Mr Newley was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal Clasp for 35 years of service with the Warwick SES on Wednesday night and said it was the ability to help out the community in times of crisis that made it all worthwhile.

"Plus, I guess the reason I have stayed so long is the members - they're great and you make extraordinary friends,” he said.

Having been deployed to various parts of Queensland - up north, out west and everywhere in between - Mr Newley has seen his fair share of heartache.

But it was the 2010-11 floods in his home town that remains the stand-out.

"Those floods were so close together and at straight after we had Cyclone Yasi hitting up north, while we were doing SES work in Goondiwindi at the same time,” he said.

Mr Newley was just one of seven local members recognised for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the SES.