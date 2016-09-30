Local Leyburn legend commemorated with bridge

NAMING RIGHTS: Tummaville Rd Bridge will be named after the late Tex McGee.

THERE isn't a person in Leyburn who wouldn't have known Tex McGee.

The hard-working "prankster” passed away earlier this year, and now Southern Downs Council Regional is honouring his memory by naming the Tummaville Rd Bridge after him.

Leyburn and District Historical Society president Mary Hamblin said she knew Tex for 52 years, and described him and his wife Daph as one of the "the most wonderful couples in the community”.

"He and his wife were involved in every possible organisation they could be,” she said.

"They were wonderful workers for the P&C, they were in the progressand historical societies, the Sprints committee and I'm sure they did things for the RSL.

"Tex would have been in the CWA if he could have been.

She said Tex was known for his sense of humour, dressing up as a clown and performing at events right up until his last months.

"Long after his children left the school he would perform comedy acts,” she said.

"He was a serious businessman, but he always loved to get up to pranks.”

Tex worked as a contract shearer but owned a bit of land in Leyburn and spent spent most of his life farming.

"Last year he put on a bus tour of Leyburn,” Mrs Hamblin said.

"We started with a cup of tea at the hall, looked at some photos and then he led the bus tour.

"He would have been 88 at the time.

"It was his own project, and almost his way of having a new lease of life.”

Tex passed away in February this year, and his son Kevin said the bridge was a deserving legacy to a loving father.

"It's wonderful news,” he said.

"There had been talk about naming a bridge after him.”

Southern Downs Regional Councillors discussed the Director of Engineering Service's recommendation to name the bridge after Mr McGee at Wednesday's general meeting.

Cr Neil Meiklejohn said the community members he had dealt with had supported the decision.

"Those people in the Leyburn community that I spoke to certainly spoke favourably,” he said.

"There's a passion and recognition for the work he's done in the community.”

The councillors voted unanimously in favour of naming the bridge after Tex.