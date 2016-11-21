Locals fight flood plain development

DEVELOPMENT CONCERNS: A small but vocal crowd were on hand to discuss the proposed Bunnings site in Condamine St.

A SMALL but vocal crowd of business owners and residents have vowed to fight on after council approved the development of a new Bunnings Warehouse right in the middle of a flood plain.

Concerned locals are up in arms over the development, which they say will have a massive impact on how major flooding will affect Warwick in the future.

Spokesperson and local real estate agent Helen Harm said Bunnings want to build a 9000sqm island on the corner of Condamine and Canning Sts.

"This will be built up 3.8 metres with solid fill,” she said.

"That's going to displace an enormous amount of water, which will have to go elsewhere, into homes and businesses.

"All the studies done since all the major floods we've had have said the same thing, 'don't build on the flood plains', so why is this huge development being allowed?”

A hydraulic study done by Jacobs showed the development would have no major impact on water levels and a council meeting on October 26 approved the Bunnings development application after councillors agreed they had done due diligence to ensure surrounding homes and businesses would not be significantly impacted.

Long-time east Warwick resident Gerard Hemmings said when he wanted to raise his house to avoid further flood damage, he wasn't allowed to bring in any outside dirt.

"I was ordered to use dirt from the existing block as to not impact flood levels.

"For years there have been so many rules regarding building on the flood plain, and this development was approved so easily.

"Why is it one set of rules for some and another set for others?”

Mrs Harm said the application approval sets a huge precedence.

"Now that this has been allowed, how many others will be granted in the future?” she said.

"Traffic conditions are also going to change in the area, with only a left turn to be allowed at the intersection of Condamine and Albion.

"The traffic around the area, especially East State School will be horrendous.”

Mrs Harm said the group were looking to procure the services of a lawyer to guide them through the next steps.

"The next process is to appeal the application approval,” she said.

"There were 66 objections submitted to council and we can now only move forward with these people who put in these objections, but we can further build and strengthen our case as we go.

"It won't be a cheap process and we're all busy people, so the purpose of this meeting is to see who is keen to keep fighting this.”

Mrs Harm said the whole point of the fight was to ensure councillors and council staff recognise the importance of the decision they have made.

"People need to understand this will severely impact both lives and livelihoods within our community both now and in the future,” she said.

A crowd-funding campaign will be set up to assist with covering lawyer's fees and appeal cost and residents or business owners who would like to assist in the formulation of this appeal are urged to contact Helen Harm on 0408457496 or Alan Olsen on 46613900.