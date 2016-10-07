Lock up for phone theft

A MAN has been sent to jail after stealing an iPhone from a shop.

A MAN has been sent to jail after stealing an iPhone from the Warwick Telstra store.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard Brendan John Hamilton went into the Telstra shop on September 16 this year and left without paying for the phone.

The 22-year-old broke the iPhone from its security bracket and power source and took it home with him just before the store closed.

The theft was reported to police who tracked down Hamilton at his home.

According to police prosecutor Sgt Ken Wiggan the Warwick man didn't answer the police officers' questions.

"So we don't know much more,” Sgt Wiggan said.

Magistrate Anne Thacker said Hamilton's two-page history of dishonesty-type offences exacerbated his sentence.

"They are all things that count against you because a strong message needs to be sent to the community,” she said.

"The whole community wants the Telstra shop to be in Warwick.”

Hamilton was sentenced to three months' jail but will be paroled after serving one month behind bars.