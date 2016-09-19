Lots more rain on the way; flood risk

THE rain is not finished for the Southern Downs.

After a wet few days, which netted a total of around 20mm in the Warwick area and a touch more in Stanthorpe, more rain is on the way beginning tomorrow.

The rain band will extend across the region and should continue through until later in the week, further saturating an already drenched landscape.

Thunderstorms are also expected tomorrow evening and Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the low 20s.

There is a Bureau of Meteorology flood warning in place across the state and several areas of the Southern Downs have experienced some localised flooding, with Bracker Creek breaking its banks at Connolly Dam Rd and East St in Warwick has also been affected with water across the road in parts.

The expected rainfalls over the next few days could worsen the flood risk in the Warwick area and residents are urged to be vigilant around rising waters.

If it's flooded - forget it.