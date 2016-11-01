26°
Love local and get involved in Food Network

1st Nov 2016 4:38 PM
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Bridget Ryan, chair of the Southern Queensland Country Regional Food Network and Natasha Jackson, Seasonal Feast Co-op stall co-ordinator.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Bridget Ryan, chair of the Southern Queensland Country Regional Food Network and Natasha Jackson, Seasonal Feast Co-op stall co-ordinator. Amy Walker

AS THE region's paddocks, trees and farm sheds come alive with the flurry of spring, I want to draw your attention to the work of the Southern Queensland Country Regional Food Network.

This little group of go-getters are the tireless volunteers behind the region's Seasonal Feast Markets but more importantly, those who are hard at work promoting the locally-grown premium produce across the state.

With a management committee of just six people, the not-for-profit network relies heavily on the generosity of those within the region to donate their time and energies to do their bit in moving our local food scene forward.

I started working with the network, in a facilitator role late last year.

The network may be small, with about 100 members in the immediate region, but their goals and visions are mighty.

Thanks to the fabulous support of Scott John, a partner with Reciprocity Australia, the network has confidently started to collaborate with other like-minded, small-scale businesses to problem solve.

While progress and growth are paramount, neither will be sought-after nor gained if a farmer's prosperity cannot be improved in the process.

With my love-local hand on my heart, I'm sharing this short story in the hope together we can generate greater awareness of the network, how to support it and how you can make a positive impact on local food production.

Make small changes to shop locally.

Seek out local produce at the weekly and monthly Seasonal Feast Markets, for seasonal produce.

In-season and freshly picked not only tastes best but is priced right.

You'll find inspiration for using seasonal produce, even the most unusual, by following the Seasonal Feast Facebook page.

Or even my weekly column.

Lend a hand at the Seasonal Feast Markets, we're always looking for people to help out on market mornings with produce presentation, market set-up and pack-down.

Our management committee would even welcome some new members, attendance at monthly meetings to offer insight, guidance and inspiration plus some time to address the occasional email communication is the extent of what's asked.

And of course, the perks, like meeting and eating at the many delicious food outlets in the region.

If you're interested, shoot an email through to me at info@seasonalfeast.com.au

Queen garnet ice-cream recipe

TRY this recipe for queen garnet ice-cream, from the book Australia Cooks by Kelli Brett, using fresh local plums.

Ingredients

250g queen garnet plums, quartered and stones removed

¼ cup lemon or lime juice

300ml natural yoghurt

300ml thickened cream

2 tablespoons of jam

Jam

1kg queen garnet plums, halved and stones removed

¼-½ cup water

6 fine strips of lemon rind, chopped

Juice of ½ lemon

750g sugar

Method

Process the plums and the lime or lemon juice in a food processor until smooth.

Transfer the plum puree to a medium bowl and add the yoghurt, cream and jam. Whisk to combine.

Place mixture in a shallow dish and freeze, covered with foil, for 3 hours or until the mixture begins to freeze about 2.5cm from the edges.

Beat with electric beaters and return to the freezer for another 2 hours. Repeat this process at least twice.

Jam method

Place plums, water, lemon rind and juice in a large saucepan and simmer over a low heat for 20 mins.

Add the sugar, stir until dissolved. Bring to a rapid boil, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Put 1 tablespoon of jam on a chilled saucer in the fridge for a few minutes, if the jam remains in parts when you separate with your finger, it's ready.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  people seasonal feast markets warwick

