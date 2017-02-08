Love of screen and basketball

MOVIE MADNESS: Video Ezy franchisee Jeff Clark shares his love of film, basketball and Chinese food.

60 Seconds - with Jeff Clarke

IT'S time to meet the man behind the movies and merchandise at Video Ezy, Jeff Clark.

What's your favourite movie?

I'd have to say Gladiator.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

Char-Belas.

What was the last thing you bought?

Basketball shoes.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

Play basketball.

How do you like your steak?

Medium well-done.

What three words would your friends choose to describe you and why?

Unfunny, determined and hard-working.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

Music, a basketball and a comfy pillow.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

Vietnam. I've been there before but I loved it... I'd move there if I could.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be an architect.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

Painting Disney characters.

What do you want to get better at?

Communication.

What is your favourite memory?

Winning the Warwick Wildcats basketball final against Toowoomba at Scots PGC.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Chinese food.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

Tickets to see Taylor Swift.

What words do you live by?

"Do whatever you HAVE to do, until you can do what you WANT to do” - it's a quote from Denzel Washington