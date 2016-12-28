Loved volunteer has no plans of quitting

HELPING HAND: Marie Dwan who was recognised recently for her 27 years of service at The Oaks Nursing Home in Warwick.

VOLUNTEER and local resident Marie Dwan was recognised recently for her 27 years of service at The Oaks Nursing Home in Warwick.

Ms Dwan started volunteering at the residential aged care facility when her mother was a resident there.

"After mum went, I thought 'I can still do this for someone else',” Ms Dwan said.

Almost 25 years later, Ms Dwan is now the longest serving volunteer at the nursing home.

"I go up every week for the bingo. I have been calling that for 15 or 16 years now,” she said.

"I also help out with the Golden Oldies choir, which is a mix of volunteers and residents.

"I can't sing very well but I'm good at turning the pages!

"I don't do anything special but I like to spend time with the residents

and just have a chat with them.

"Just a few words can make a big difference in someone's day.”

At this stage Ms Dwan has no plans to retire.

"I will keep going as long as I can,” she said.

Marie was honoured by Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service Director Aged Care Luke Tanks at The Oaks Volunteer Christmas party held at the Sandy Creek Hotel in November.

"Volunteers like Marie play a vital role in our aged care facilities in providing that little bit of extra care and attention to our residents and helping them to continue with some of the recreational activities they enjoy,” Mr Tanks

said.

"I want to extend my personal thanks to Marie for her many years of giving selflessly of her time to benefit others.”