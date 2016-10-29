Lovers tiff turns into tow job

A LOVER'S tiff turned into a tow job when an argument between an Allora couple spiralled out of control in August this year.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard the couple was arguing before the woman rammed her boyfriend's car.

They were sitting in her car having a spat when the male victim hopped out and went into his own vehicle.

He told police he saw her beginning to reverse and spin her tyres, before ramming his car and causing $3000 in damages.

The woman then "reversed aggressively" and performed a u-turn at high speed, her tyres screeching as she drove from the scene.

She later told police the victim was being a "smart ass" before she rammed his car.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey probed into the argument, asking how the tiff began.

"What was he being a smart ass about?" he asked the woman.

She started to explain he was in her car, then trailed off and fell silent.

"Okay, we'll leave it there, hey," Mr Manthey chuckled.

The woman's lawyer Clare Hine said her client was "deeply ashamed" of her behaviour.

"The victim and defendant have repaired their relationship," she said.

'They're paying for the repair to both of the cars."

The woman was charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and a domestic violence offence.

However, Mrs Hine said the dangerous driving did not fit the conventional definition.

"Dangerous operation generally involves high speed, tail gating and other traffic," she said. "There was no other traffic involved in this matter."

Mr Manthey agreed, saying the fact her boyfriend tried to drop the charges was worth acknowledging when sentencing.

She was convicted on both charges, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.