Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

Meghan Harris
| 28th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
HISTORIC MACHINERY: Scott Gilmore and son Brian with a rusty, old international scout at the Allora Heritage Festival.
HISTORICAL machinery from around Australia will roll into the Southern Downs for the Allora Heritage Weekend.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the Allora Heritage Weekend today and tomorrow.

The Heritage Weekend is known internationally, having been a subject in historical vehicle magazines in Britain and other countries.

The historical machinery extravaganza is arranged by the group of dedicated volunteers from around the Southern Downs.

President of the organising committee Graeme McMillan said it was amazing what could be achieved from such humble beginnings.

"The weekend was born in 1995 as an opportunity for local enthusiasts to roll their vehicles, machinery and motors out of their sheds and have a bit of fun," he said.

"The weekend event now boasts exhibit numbers in the thousands, countless visitors and international fame."

By 2000, the Heritage Weekend was famous throughout Queensland and New South Wales and provided a line up of hundreds of displays.

Visitors can see the tractors and trucks, stationary engines, tractor novelty events, stalls with books, car parts and knick-knacks.

In recent years the event has been affected by rain but Mr McMillan is confident the weather will be fine this weekend.

"There's not a lot we can do about the weather," Mr McMillan said.

"We'll be pushing on to create a special event for those involved.

"We are quietly confident of blue Southern Downs skies."

The event will be held at the Allora Showgrounds from 9am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

For more information visit alloraheritage weekend.org.au or search Allora Heritage Weekend on Facebook.

Topics:  allora heritage

