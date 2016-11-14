Major economic boost to Warwick in next two Aprils

Australian polocrosse trio Farann Mathie, Ryle Waugh and Luke Saul with Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser and Mayor Tracy Dobie at The Coffee Club before national squad games this year at Morgan Park.

POLOCROSSE: The Warwick economy will receive a major boost in the next two Aprils when polocrosse hots up at Morgan Park.

A large contingent of South African polocrosse fans will be in Warwick on April 21-23 next year for the international series between Australia and South Africa in men's and women's polocrosse.

"The April tournament next year will be a great forerunner to the April 2018 World Cup at Morgan Park,” he said.

"I would like to think next year's international series and the World Cup will be an enormous boost to the Warwick economy.”

Fraser said some accommodation had been booked already for April next year.

"Accommodation will be even shorter for the World Cup when we go up from two to eight countries,” he said.

While the top eight teams for the next World Cup haven't been finalised, the eight are likely to be Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, USA, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The 2018 World Cup will be the first time Zambia will play in a World Cup in Warwick. Canada, which played in the first two World Cups, has been replaced by Zambia in the last two.