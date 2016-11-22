Make sense of Back to Work incentives

CASH INJECTION: Warwick businesses could take advantage of new incentives to hire young jobseekers.

SOUTHERN Downs employers and jobseekers are invited to a workshop tomorrow night to learn how they could take advantage of major grants.

The Queensland Government is offering up to $20,000 to businesses hiring unemployed young jobseekers, aged 15 to 24, between December 1 and February 28.

Spearheaded by Warwick accountant Shannon Aspinall, the workshop will focus on how to take advantage of this funding and Back to Work government incentives.

"This is a public information session presented by Marc Morain, the principal Back to Work Employer Officer from the Department of State Development,” Mrs Aspinall said.

"The workshop is fairly short notice but as the Youth Boost incentives run out in February 2017 we want people to have the information now.

The workshop will start at 5.45pm (5.30 arrival) tomorrow at the Rodeo Heritage Centre on Alice St. Light refreshments, tea and coffee will be provided.

To RSVP, email shannon@aspinalls.com.au

For more information on the incentives, go to qld.gov.au/backtowork.